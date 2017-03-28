U.S. President Donald Trump touted Ford Motor Co.'s expected announcement Tuesday about investments and jobs at its U.S. plants, saying the automaker would be making a major investment in three Michigan facilities.
Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!—
@realDonaldTrump
As first reported by the Detroit News, the automaker is expected to make an announcement related to future plans for three plants in Michigan: the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the Flat Rock Assembly Plant and the Romeo Engine Plant.
It was not immediately clear, though, whether Ford was taking new steps or acting on previously planned or announced investments.
The first of the three mentioned above was already promised $700 million US in new investment as part of the deal Ford made with its main U.S. union in 2015. And the Flat Rock plant was also promised $700 million US worth of new investment in January 2017, CBC News reported at the time.
More to come
