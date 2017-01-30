U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday meant to lessen federal regulations on small businesses, a move that is in line with his campaign promise to cut red tape in Washington.

For every new regulation established, Trump's executive order requires federal agencies to identify two existing regulations that can be cut.

The White House did not immediately release the text of the executive order on Monday, but Trump told reporters it was aimed at "cutting regulations massively for small business."

The order contains provisions meant to allow the White House to set an annual budget for money spent on regulations. That budget will be $0 in fiscal year 2017, Reuters reports.

That means that the cost of new regulations during this fiscal year will have to be completely offset by undoing existing rules, a senior official told reporters ahead of the signing, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The new order does not require that the repeal of the two regulations be done simultaneously with the release of additional rules, the official said.

Trump, who signed the order in the Oval Office while surrounded by small business leaders, said the regulation-cutting move will be the "biggest such act that our country has ever seen."

"There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily, and that's what our country has been all about," said Trump.