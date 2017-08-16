U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is disbanding two advisory panels full of business executives after a number of high-profile CEOs either quit the panels or criticized his response to last weekend's tragic events in Charlottesville, Va.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — @realDonaldTrump

The president announced he would be ending the "Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum" in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes after a second day of corporate defections away from him, decisions that began after his response to violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters on Saturday was found to be lacking in its opposition to neo-Nazi groups.

On Monday Trump denounced the groups in a subdued prepared statement, before doubling down on Tuesday on his original contention that there was blame "on all sides" for the incident that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The corporate resignations began anew after that.

The CEO of industrial conglomerate 3M resigned from the president's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative panel, saying it is no longer an effective forum for the company to advance its goals.

"Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M vision," Inge Thulin said. "The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values."

That came after the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel did the same on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison followed suit, resigning from the manufacturing advisory panel while saying the company will "continue to support all efforts to spur economic growth and advocate for the values that have always made America great."

Standing in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that there were "some very bad people" among those who gathered to protest Saturday. But he added: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

Trump's remarks were widely criticized in Washington and around the country.