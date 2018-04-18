Skip to Main Content
Trump says he prefers bilateral trade deal with Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump says he would prefer a bilateral trade deal with Japan instead of rejoining an 11-nation Pacific Rim trade pact.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meets U.S. president at Mar-a-Lago in Florida

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands during a news conference at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

But Trump says if he's offered "a deal we can't refuse," he would be willing to re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Trump said Wednesday during a joint news conference in Florida with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that if he could reach a new trade deal with Japan he would discuss removing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

But he says the U.S. is still dealing with a massive trade deficit with Japan.

Abe says Japan's position is that the TPP is best for the nations involved, but the U.S. has said it wants a bilateral trade deal.

