Oilpatch pleased for pipeline progress but concerns about investment climate persist
One former pipeline executive of Kinder Morgan's $4.5 billion sale to the federal government is 'bittersweet'
As Rachel Notley wrapped up her press conference on the Trans Mountain pipeline in Edmonton Tuesday morning, she high-fived legislative members who'd surrounded her at the podium.
For Alberta's premier, this was the chance to celebrate an important political win — even if more battles still lie ahead.
One former oilpatch executive called the deal "bittersweet," while other observers noted it does nothing to improve investor confidence in Canada — and could even make things worse.
- Liberals to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B
- Buying, expanding pipeline does not violate Indigenous rights: minister
- Federal decision to buy pipeline sparks social media reaction
Of course, there's relief that the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which last had an estimated cost of $7.4 billion, looks much more certain than it did last month.
That's when Kinder Morgan, facing stiff opposition from protesters and the B.C. government, said it needed clarity on a path forward for the pipeline by May 31 or it would walk away from the project.
Though opposition still exists, the federal government's commitment to build the project was broadly interpreted as a significant boost in favour of the pipeline's ultimate future.
"Trans Mountain is critical infrastructure needed to move Canadian energy to world markets," Tim McMillan, CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), told reporters Tuesday.
Ottawa's move was also viewed as important because — so long as the pipeline gets built — it underscores the federal government's power to see through projects it deems in the national interest.
Purchase a symptom of larger problems
But the fact Ottawa had to save the project at all is being viewed as a symptom of larger problems.
"It is a very ... bittersweet result," Dennis McConaghy, a former TransCanada executive, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.
"It does raise a lot of questions about how did we ever get ourselves, the country, into this situation where federal approvals aren't sufficient for private sector capital to want to take on the completion of the project."
Chris Bloomer, head of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, voiced similar concerns.
"We do not believe that this outcome will instill investor confidence in Canada," he said.
'Our investment climate ... is really bad now'
Martha Hall Findlay, president of the Canada West Foundation, a Calgary think-tank, was pointed in her criticism of both the circumstances that led to Tuesday's decision and its implications for future investment, even though she too is pleased that the pipeline will be built.
- B.C. premier concerned about 'catastrophic consequences'
- Pipeline deal comes with huge price tag, political risk: Chris Hall
- 'I hope this works,' Sask. premier says of Trans Mountain deal
"If we thought our investment climate before this was bad — and we did — it's really bad now," Hall Findlay said.
"The message that this sends is 'We can't get anything built in this country but, don't worry, we'll buy it out.'"
"The whole situation that we are in is partly why I think everybody's pretty muted," Masson said.
But he said the purchase of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which ships about 300,000 barrels of oil per day, represents a "very solid investment" for the government.
Kinder Morgan has already spent about $1.1 billion on the expansion project.
"That whole thing about whether it's a good price will depend on can we complete the other $6.5 billion of the expansion on time [and] on budget, in which case the whole $11 billion is probably good," Masson said.
Despite guarded reaction — and even skepticism — around the oilpatch Tuesday, one expert who follows the country's energy sector described Ottawa's decision as "bold."
Federal government has 'doubled down'
"They're trying to send a very strong message to investors, to industry, that Canada will move these types of projects forward."
Mabee will be watching to see how the investment community responds to the news in the coming weeks. He expects citizens concerned about the environment "who may see this as a real betrayal" to respond "strongly."
Indeed, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is sure to get lots of feedback when he speaks to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.