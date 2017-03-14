Donald Trump's pick for trade representative is being urged to get tough with Canada.

Robert Lighthizer is having his long-awaited confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate today.

Some of the most pointed questions in the hearing involve issues of interest north of the border.

Orrin Hatch, the Republican chair of the Senate finance committee, urged Lighthizer to get more aggressive in ensuring inspections of cargo from Canada for counterfeit or pirated products.

The top Democrat on the committee, Ron Wyden, urged a similarly tough approach on softwood lumber, saying he was disappointed President Donald Trump didn't raise it in his meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Lighthizer replied that there are several trade issues involving Canada — and softwood lumber is atop the list.