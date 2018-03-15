Toys "R" Us Canada is working on a deal to find a buyer for the Canadian arm and its 82 stores amid efforts by the U.S. parent company to liquidate. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

A California toy maker that owns the Bratz, Little Tikes and Num Nums brands is trying to buy all 82 Canadian locations of Toys "R" Us while the retailer's U.S. operations are in the midst of liquidating.

MGA Entertainment Inc. confirmed in an email Wednesday that CEO Isaac Larian has submitted a bid to buy the chain's Canadian arm.

News broke on Wednesday that the iconic U.S. toy chain plans to liquidate 740 stores, but the retailer's Canadian arm is largely unaffected and all Canadian stores "remain open for business in the normal course."

Toys "R" Us Canada "operates autonomously from U.S. operations, and continues to be a stable and profitable market leader in Canada," the toy-seller said in a release, adding that the Canadian stores have enough cash to continue funding themselves "without disruption."

The Canadian chain will continue to pay its vendors and employees while offering customers "a broad selection of the most exciting, must-have toy and baby products."

"The company continues to honour all customers programs, including gift cards and warranty, return and exchange policies," the chain said.

While declining to name MGA as the would-be buyer, Toys "R" Us said in the release that it is "pursuing a going concern sale of Toys "R" Us Canada and are in active discussions regarding a transaction that would result in an acquisition of the entire Canadian business."

"Toys "R" Us Canada is a good business," Larian said in an emailed statement.

"They run it efficiently, and have good leadership. At the right price, it makes economical sense."

Unless a buyer can be found for the U.S. business, all 740 stores there are likely to close. The chain is likely to also liquidate its businesses in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain.