Toys R Us Canada says it's business as usual amid reports that the retailer's U.S. counterpart is preparing to liquidate operations in the United States.

The Canadian retailer says it has no information or comment about various media reports that say Toys R Us is making preparations to close all of its U.S. stores.

The U.S. and Canadian divisions of Toys R Us have been under court protection from creditors since September.

Media reports say that Toys R Us could close all 880 of its U.S. stores after failing to find a buyer or reach an agreement with its creditors.

Toys R Us Canada has about 82 stores as well as an e-commerce site — making it about one-tenth the size of its American counterpart.

Toys R Us Canada's vice-president for marketing, Clint Gaudry, said in emailed statement late Thursday that the company continues to honour all of its customer policies and programs such as its baby registry, gift cards and loyalty points.

"Our business in Canada is operating as usual," Gaudry said.