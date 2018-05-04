Trudeau, Wynne at Ontario Toyota plant for expected investment announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne are in Cambridge, Ont., for the expected announcement of a shot in the arm for Ontario's auto manufacturing sector.

Published reports suggest Toyota is spending more than $1 billion to upgrade its two Canadian assembly plants, in the Ontario cities of Cambridge and Woodstock.

The Woodstock plant builds Toyota's RAV4.

The Cambridge plant is slated to focus on building the RAV4 after production of the Corolla, which is currently built there, eventually moves to a facility in Alabama. Toyota says more than 4 million Corollas have been built in Cambridge.

Toyota also builds the Lexus RX 350 and the RX 450h at another facility in Cambridge.