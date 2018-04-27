The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Montreal Exchange says all of its markets have been shut down for the rest of the day after experiencing issues with trading.

"Trading will not resume today, including market on close," TMX Group said in a tweet sent shortly before 3 p.m. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

UPDATE 4 - TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided. —@TMXGroup

TMX Group said earlier that "all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our exchanges."

The move halted all trading in stocks, options and derivatives on the TMX's markets. In addition to the Toronto and Montreal exchanges, the issue also affected the TSX Venture Exchange.

All trading on the exchanges is reported to have ceased at 1:39 p.m. ET. TMX Group sent out an initial tweet warning of the problem shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

At the time of the issue arose, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.34 points at 15,668.93.

"I don't think it was incredibly high volume day. At this point it looks like ... technical issues," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told Reuters. "It doesn't seem like it's tied to a flash crash."

A message posted to users of TD's Web Broker accounts read: "Due to technical issues at the TMX Group Inc., Canadian order flow is currently unavailable for the TSX, TSX Venture, Montreal Exchanges and other Canadian ATS exchanges. U.S. order flow and the Canadian Securities Exchange are not impacted."