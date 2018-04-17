Iconic coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons is moving its headquarters from the Toronto suburbs into the downtown core, in a move aimed at fostering more "collaboration and connectivity," at the chain.

The company made the announcement in a press release Tuesday, that it would move its headquarters from a sprawling location in Oakville, Ont., about 40 kilometres west of Toronto, into 65,000 square feet of office space in the Exchange Tower building on King St., right in the heart of Toronto's financial district, by the end of this year

"This major metropolitan environment will provide a platform for us to further expand our leadership in Canada by bringing us closer to our business partners and the people on the front lines of tomorrow's industry trends," company president Alex Macedo said.

"This change is another part of our journey to build a stronger Tim Hortons and will enable us to harness the power of technology and innovation to better serve our guests and restaurant owners for years to come."

Shortly after the founding of the chain's first location in Hamilton, Ont., in 1964, the company set up its corporate head office in nearby Oakville, where it has remained for the past half-century — even after Brazilian buyout firm 3G Capital bought the company in 2014 and merged it with U.S.-based Burger King.

The change will impact hundreds of head office workers, and the chain says, "It is our hope that all our current and future employees embrace this positive change and join us in this next exciting chapter."