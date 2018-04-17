Skip to Main Content
Tesla shuts down Model 3 assembly again to fix bottlenecks

Shares of Tesla Inc. traded lower Tuesday after reports that the company had shut down production of its Model 3 mass-market electric car again to solve manufacturing bottlenecks.
A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles in this Jan. 2018 photo. The company says it is halting production of the Model 3 for four to five days to solve manufacturing bottlenecks. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The automaker told employees this week there would be a four- or five-day production hiatus. The company says it warned of future production pauses when it shut down the line to improve automation in February .

Tesla says shutdowns are common when a new model is launched and will improve production rates. But Autopacific analyst Dave Sullivan says manufacturing doesn't normally stop for days, especially nine months after production began.

Tesla shares dropped 1 per cent to $287.80 US in morning trading. The broader markets were up about one per cent.

Model 3 production began in early July in Fremont, California. Pricing starts at about $35,000 US.

