Skip to Main Content
Tesla shares retreat after Musk shoots down analyst questions as 'not cool'

Notifications

Tesla shares retreat after Musk shoots down analyst questions as 'not cool'

Tesla's shares are tumbling Thursday after the electric vehicle maker posted a record first-quarter loss and its CEO got testy at times during a conference call.

Tesla burned through $745.3 million US in cash in the quarter

CBC News ·
When questioned by an analyst during an earning conference call on Wednesday about production of Tesla's Model 3, Elon Musk cut him off, calling questions dry and "not cool." He then allowed multiple questions from a person via YouTube. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Tesla's shares are tumbling Thursday after the electric vehicle maker posted a record first-quarter loss and its CEO got testy at times during a conference call.

Tesla tore through $745.3 million US in cash in the quarter, due largely to the slow production ramp-up of the Model 3 mass-market electric sedan. When questioned on the Model 3 by an analyst, Elon Musk cut him off, calling questions dry and "not cool." He then allowed multiple questions from a person via YouTube.

RBC Capital Markets' Joseph Spak called it an "odd conference call that lacked answers to questions on investors' minds and overshadowed earnings."

"The general sentiment was that the defensiveness spoke volumes," he added in an analyst note.

Tesla shares dropped more than seven per cent in morning trading on Nasdaq, falling $22.18 US to $278.97 US.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us