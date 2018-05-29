Skip to Main Content
Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into California police vehicle

A Tesla sedan in autopilot mode has crashed into a parked police SUV in Laguna Beach, Calif., authorities say.
This Tesla vehicle operating in autopilot mode hit a parked Laguna Beach Police Department vehicle on Tuesday. (Laguna Beach Police Department)

Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash Tuesday in Laguna Beach. He says the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a sidewalk.

Tesla's semi-autonomous autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

