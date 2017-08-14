Canadian home prices rose two per cent in July from the month before, driven by the strongest real estate markets, but homes other than condos saw their sale prices decrease, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index.

Prices overall were up 14.2 per cent from a year ago, the same as the 12-month gain recorded in June, but the month-to-month increase in July fell from 2.6 per cent in June to 2 per cent in July.

The unsmoothed subindex for homes other than condos in Toronto declined 1.6 per cent last month, Teranet's report released on Monday said.

National Bank economist Marc Pinsonneault wrote in the report on metropolitican indices that the recent "loosening of the Toronto home resale market was clearly felt" in this subindex. Analysts credit Ontario's introduction of a package of measures in April, including a foreign buyers tax, aimed at cooling the Greater Toronto Area's housing maket.

"Based on a survey of real estate boards that we conducted earlier this month, home sales declined on a [year-on-year] basis in July in most large Canadian cities west of Ottawa," Pinsonneault said. "If that trend persists, home price growth might decelerate in these regions."

The Vancouver and Victoria resale markets, meanwhile, are still rebounding on a monthly basis from a cooling period seen in late 2016, brought on the last year's introduction of a foreign buyers tax in British Columbia. Both cities saw prices rise 2.8 per cent in July, compared to increases of 2.5 per cent for Vancouver and 2.2 per cent for Victoria recorded in June.

Among other markets included in the national composite, monthly index increases for July were as follows:

Hamilton (2.1 per cent),

Ottawa-Gatineau (2.0 per cent)

and Montreal (1.6 per cent).

The index for each of these markets reached an all-time high, the report released on Monday said.

Monthly increases were close to the norm in Winnipeg (0.7 per cent), Edmonton (0.6 per cent), Calgary (0.4 per cent and Quebec City (0.4 per cent). The Halifax index was down 1.1 per cent on the month.

Teranet's composite index measures changes for repeat sales of homes, tracking the observed or registered home prices over time. It takes a three-month rolling average of prices to produce its index in order to even out month-to-month fluctuations. Properties with at least two sales are required in the calculations.

