Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank posted their biggest loss since 2014 Friday after the publication of a second CBC News story uncovering how employees admit they have broken the law at their customers' expense in a desperate bid to meet sales targets and keep their jobs.

TD stock was off by $3.87 a share — almost six per cent — late in the trading day. If that loss holds to the market close at 4 p.m. ET, it would be the bank's biggest sell-off since 2014.

In two stories on Monday and Friday, CBC's Go Public team outlined how TD employees have come under pressure to sell products that may not be appropriate for customers, and in at least one case increased a customer's overdraft and credit limits without their knowledge.

In a statement, TD disputed the reports, saying "the environment described in the media report is very much at odds with how we run our business, and we don't recognize it from our own perspective, experience or assessments."

But that didn't seem to be assuaging investors concerns, at least in the short term.

Analyst John Aiken at Barclays, who covers TD, likened the story to a "Wells Fargo moment" — a reference to last year when the U.S. lender was fined $185 million by regulators after some of its employees were found to have made up bogus accounts to hit sales targets and get bonuses.

"Concerns are arising with investors that the fallout could be similar to what happened to Wells Fargo," Aiken said.

TD shares were changing hands at more than $66 a share on Friday, but Aiken's 12-month target price for the stock is $64 and he gives it an "underweight" rating. That means he thinks the stock could be worth less in a year than it is today, and he thinks it's an inferior investment prospect to other similar companies.

"Ultimately, we do not believe that there will be much of an impact on TD, as we would be surprised if the issues described were as systematic as occurred with Wells Fargo in the U.S.," Aiken said.

"That said, given the damage that the allegations did to Wells, investors will likely remain cautious about the tail risk and the impact on TD's valuation may not dissipate until after an official investigation is concluded."

Shares in all five of Canada's biggest banks were lower on Friday, but none of the others were off by more than two per cent.