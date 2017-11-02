After facing days of customer complaints, TD Canada Trust says its e-transfer payment system is back in service.

The problem stemmed from a recent platform upgrade which has now been resolved, said the bank.

However, a TD customer told CBC News he's still having problems depositing electronic payments into his account.

"It's really unacceptable," said Ted Baxby who lives in Kingston, Ont., and recalls first noticing the problem on Sunday.

"It wasn't worrisome when it first happened," he says. "Now that it's been dragging on for five days, I'm definitely a lot more concerned."

Baxby rents out 20 apartments and many of his tenants pay their rent via e-transfers. He says since Sunday, he's only been able to deposit less than half of those payments into his TD account — which means he's still out thousands of dollars.

"This is very frustrating for me," said Baxby.

On Twitter, CBC News also found other TD customers complaining their electronic payments still aren't going through.

@TD_Canada it's been 3 days now and I still can't e-transfer. No communication is going out on this, no updates, no on-site messaging. — @Mikeyhackett

Still in limbo with e-transfer since Tuesday, call TD, they cannot do anything, asked to be patient. That’s no assistance! — @Paula_Silva

TD tweeted in response to some of the complaints that service should be restored and that "we are working to finish up fixes ASAP."

The bank told CBC News it's closely monitoring the system, and that any customers still facing issues should contact TD.

It also said that the e-transfer payment problem was not widespread. Despite repeated requests for a timeline, the bank would not confirm when the issue started.

Questions remain

Shaun Rickard, a Toronto home siding contractor, previously told CBC News he couldn't deposit a $1,700 customer e-transfer payment he received Monday morning.

He notified us that his money finally came through on Wednesday. But he says he's still frustrated over TD's lack of an explanation for what went wrong.

Numerous TD customers have complained on social media that they couldn't get answers. Baxby says when he called TD customer service on Nov. 1, a representative implied it was a problem with Interac, which supplies the e-transfer payment service.

Interac told CBC News that the current TD issue had nothing to do with its operations.

We asked TD about customer complaints they couldn't get adequate information about what went wrong. The bank did not address our question.

This morning, TD removed an alert on its website that it's experiencing an e-transfer payment system problem affecting "a small number of customers."

The message has been replaced with a new alert that the bank is experiencing an issue preventing "a small percentage of customers" from logging in online.

In July, customers at all of Canada's big banks experienced problems with e-transfers for about two days. The issue stemmed form Interac which was having technical problems.