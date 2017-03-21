In a friendly open letter to the parent company of Subway restaurants, Canadian fast casual restaurant Freshii has proposed a tie-up between the two businesses.
"Let's explore a partnership in which we together convert select Subway stores to Freshii restaurants in a quick, low-cost way," said the letter from Freshii founder and CEO Matthew Corrin published as a full-page newspaper ad in The Globe and Mail on Tuesday.
Any such partnership would bring together two business of disparate size. Freshii, which went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the end of January, currently operates 286 restaurants in 15 countries. Subway, privately owned by Milford, Conn.-based Doctor's Associates Inc., has 44,600 franchised locations in 112 countries.
But Subway's size is a problem, suggests the letter.
Earning report Wednesday
"Respected restaurant industry analysts agree that Subway has overdeveloped its retail base, with too many restaurants chasing fewer customers," it said.
The letter says the average cost to convert a Subway location to a Freshii location would be $75,000.
Toronto-based Freshii delivers its first quarterly report and year-end financial results Wednesday morning.
Corrin's pitch comes at a time when Subway has been disputing a recent Canadian Broadcast Corp. program that says samples of its chicken products showed less than half the DNA was from chicken.
