Stock markets in Canada and the United States touched record closing highs on Tuesday, driven by news of big deals.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose by 83.74 points to end at 15,922.37.

On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes all hit new highs at closing. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 114.88 points to end at 20,738.93, the S&P 500 gained 14.01 points to reach 2,365.17, and the Nasdaq added 27.37 points to close at 5,865.95.

Shares of Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King, shot up by more than seven per cent, climbing $4.98 to $75.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the firm said it had reached a deal to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. for $1.88 billion US. Popeyes shares surged by more than 19 per cent on Nasdaq, rising $12.61 US to finish at $78.73.

Kraft Heinz shares retreated $1.78 to close at $94.87 US after it pulled out of its attempts to acquire Unilever after the latter rebuffed its $143-billion merger offer.

However, stocks of other food and household goods makers rose on the expectation that Kraft Heinz may still have an appetite for another deal. Shares of Mondelez, the maker of Oreo, rose 5.8 per cent, closing at $2.47 at $44.97 US on Nasdaq, while Smuckers was up more than four per cent, gaining $6 US to close at $141.92 US.

Yahoo shares rose 40 cents to close at $45.50 US while Verizon's stock added 24 cents to finish at $49.43, as the firms agreed that Yahoo will take a $350 million US hit on its previously announced $4.8 billion US sale to Verizon,

The Canadian dollar shed 0.22 of a U.S. cent from Friday's finish, closing at 76.12 cents US.

On commodities markets, the price for light sweet crude for April delivery rose by 55 cents to close at $54.33 US per barrel.