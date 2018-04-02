Stella Artois recalls bottled beer sold in Canada for possible broken glass

Stella Artois says it's recalling beer packaged in 330 millilitre glass bottles as a safety precaution.

The company says some bottles have a flaw that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer.

Stella Artois said the bottles were manufactured by one of its many suppliers, which wasn't identified. The company says it is recalling less than one per cent of all bottled beer it sells in North American every year, and the number of impacted bottles is likely to be a fraction of that one per cent.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority," brand vice-president Christina Choi said. "While the number of potentially affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure.

"Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

The recall applies to packages of six, 12, 18 and 24 bottles of Stella Artois and "Best of Belgium" multi-packs sold in the U.S. and Canada. The recalls also apply to Stella Artois Legere six and 12 packs sold in the United States.

The affected packages have codes 49, 52, or 55 and best-before dates ranging from Feb. 13, 2018, to Feb. 2, 2019. The Canadian dates range from Feb. 20, 2018, to Sept. 26, 2018.

Besides advising consumers to return packages covered by the warning for a reimbursement, the company is working with distributors and retailers to remove packages that could be affected.

The recall doesn't affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles with any other production codes.