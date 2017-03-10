Canada's economy added another 15,000 jobs in February, pushing the unemployment rate down to 6.6 per cent.

An increase of more than 105,000 full-time jobs offset a decline of nearly 90,000 part-time jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

In the past 12 months as a whole, February's total means Canada has cranked out 288,000 jobs in the past year.

The slight uptick in jobs pushed the jobless rate down to 6.6 per cent, tying its lowest level in almost a decade.

"The decline was driven by the headline increase in employment and a one tick decline in the participation rate (to 65.8 per cent)," BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes noted.

The decent showing beat expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg, which had been anticipating a loss of about 5,000 jobs during the month.

By province, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba added jobs, while there were fewer people working in Nova Scotia and in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Employment was essentially unchanged in the other five provinces," Statistics Canada said.

Coming on the heels of strong months in December and January when more than 100,000 net new jobs were created, Reitzes described the report as "pretty decent."

"This continues the string of improving Canadian economic data and suggests that the underlying economy continues to gain steam," he said. "One more piece of evidence that the Canadian economy has turned the corner."