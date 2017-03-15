Debt levels continue to hit record highs in this country, but Canadians' net worth is also rising as the value of assets increases.

The information is contained in a Statistics Canada report released Wednesday on how much Canadians owe, and what they're buying with their borrowed money.

The much publicized debt-to-income ratio — how much we owe, compared to how much we earn — inched up to 167.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, a new high.

That means for every dollar of Canadians' disposable income, they owe almost $1.67 in debt.

All in all, Canadian households owed $2.028.7 trillion at the end of 2016. That figure rose by nearly $30 billion in the last three months of 2016, and about two-thirds of the new debt came in the form of mortgages.

Canadians now owe $1,329.6 billion on their mortgages, and $596.5 billion in consumer debt such as credit cards.

Still, on a per capita basis, the typical household was worth $281,300 at the end of 2016, due to a 1.2 per cent quarterly increase in the value of financial assets like stocks, bonds and mutual funds, coupled with a 0.9 per cent increase in the value of non-financial assets, which would include real estate.

The savings rate also ticked up to 5.8 per cent during the period, from 5.5 per cent.