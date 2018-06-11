Skip to Main Content
Starbucks closing more than 1,000 Canadian locations this afternoon for anti-bias training

Starbucks closing more than 1,000 Canadian locations this afternoon for anti-bias training

Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for training on race, bias and inclusion.

Move comes after company apologized for April arrest of 2 black men at Philadelphia coffee shop

The Canadian Press ·
A woman is reflected in the window at the Pike Place Market Starbucks shortly after it closed for the day on May 29 in Seattle. Starbucks is closing Canadian locations Monday to conduct anti-bias training, one of the steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for training on race, bias and inclusion.

In a letter to customers, Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said the training will involve sharing experiences, listening to experts, reflecting on the realities of bias in society and talking about how employees can create public spaces where everyone feels like they belong.

The training comes after the Seattle-based company publicly apologized for the April arrest of two black men who had been refused permission to use the washroom of a Starbucks coffee shop in Philadelphia.

In his letter, Conway called the incident "reprehensible" and said the training isn't just about what happened in Philadelphia, but about humanity and making sure all customers feel safe and welcome.

The training sessions at the Canadian Starbucks stores begin at 3 p.m.

In late May, 8,000 U.S. locations were shut for an afternoon for similar training.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us