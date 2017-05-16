Some Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada were only accepting cash on Tuesday after an overnight software update knocked some cash registers offline.

Starbucks has more than 16,000 locations across North America, according to its most recent regulatory filings. Some affected locations reverted to giving free coffee to customers, along with limiting options for purchase.

@StarbucksCanada POS system down at Front St. location, team graciously offered free drinks to everyone in line. #smile#freetastesbest — @hafeezaJK

"Overnight we worked to install a technology update to our store registers in the U.S. and Canada, and a limited number of locations were temporarily offline," Starbucks spokeswoman Madeleine Löwenborg-Frick told CBC News.

"The stores remained open during this time, and we can now confirm virtually all are once again fully operational with the remaining few stores scheduled to come back online shortly. We appreciate the patience and support from our customers," Löwenborg-Frick said.

The outage isn't related to any third-party interference and is also unrelated to the "WannaCry" ransomware attack currently wreaking havoc on hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.