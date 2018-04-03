Spotify opens trading at nearly $166 a share in unconventional U.S. listing

The highly anticipated shares of music streaming app Spotify opened for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday at $165.90 US — nearly 26 per cent above the price set just a day before.

The opening price was well above the reference price of $132 a share set by the stock exchange on Monday, which valued the streaming site at $29.5 billion.

Spotify's public listing is being closely watched by other companies, because the Swedish company structured its offering to allow existing investors to sell directly to the public without listing shares of its own.

Unlike a conventional Initial Public Offering (IPO ), where a company hires an investment bank to underwrite the process by creating the new shares, pricing them and selling them to the public to raise money, the direct offering process bypasses a lot of those requirements, including the need for an underwriter.

The company traded between $48.93 and $132 a share over the past year through private transactions.

Chi-Hua Chien, managing partner at California-based investment firm Goodwater Capital, told Reuters that he thinks the company is trading at a "fair market price."

"It's not manipulated or set by any puts and takes by banks or institutional investors. That's the real price, and I think that will be revealing to a lot of companies."

Meanwhile, Kim Forrest, portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, said it was interesting that Spotify's listing wasn't done to raise money for itself.

"It's an interesting way to allow people who already hold the stock to monetize it," he said.

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service and has more than 71 million subscribers.

The listing comes at a time when other U.S. tech giants like Facebook and Amazon have seen their shares plummet amid scrutiny, weighing on the overall tech sector.