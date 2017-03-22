Shoppers Drug Mart says its computer system has been restored.

But the drug store giant said people may still face a wait for their medication due to a backlog of orders.

For at least two days, the retailer was experiencing nationwide intermittent technical problems. It prevented customers from using debit cards, collecting Optimum points or filling prescriptions at affected stores.

"Stores are working to catch up on prescriptions that they may not have been able to fill due to the system outage," said spokesperson Tammy Smitham in an email.

Today was the first time that Shoppers acknowledged to CBC News that the computer crash also affected customers trying to fill prescriptions.

A Shoppers Drug Mart in Fredericton posted this sign Monday warning customers they couldn't use debit cards. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

On Tuesday, Smitham said electronic payments were affected but that "customers can continue to have their prescriptions filled at Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies."

That sparked a complaint from Tess Smith in Regina who had been trying to fill a prescription at her local Shoppers for two days without success.

"If you want your customers, treat them fairly, be honest with them," she told CBC News on Tuesday.

'The worst thing'

CBC News heard from multiple people across Canada yesterday complaining that Shoppers couldn't supply their medication, due to computer problems.

"I was not even able to get a day or two [of] my much needed medicine, because they couldn't look up my file, thus could not confirm my medication," said one person, commenting on a CBC News story about the issue.

"There certainly needs to be some accountability. If you are responsible for providing medications for people across the country that rely on you, you should have plan B ready."

A woman who said she worked at a Shoppers pharmacy also commented. "This was the worst thing that could have happened. Our store was never told why the system was down," she wrote.

"We worked very hard the last 24 hours trying to provide the best service we possibly could to our patients in offering a day's worth of meds to get them through or figuring out an alternative."

CBC News asked Smitham for comment on the fact the retailer said yesterday customers could fill their prescriptions when wasn't the case at some stores.

We have yet to receive a response.

Shoppers operates more than 1,300 drug stores across Canada.