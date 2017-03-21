Shoppers Drug Mart tells CBC News it's experiencing intermittent computer system outages in stores across Canada. This may prevent customers from using their credit or debit cards to make purchases or from collecting Shoppers Optimum rewards points today.

CBC News confirmed the problem with the drug store giant after hearing complaints from customers that they were having difficulty making purchases or getting their drug prescriptions filled today.

Shoppers told us that customers can still get their prescriptions filled and has not provided any further comment regarding that complaint. It did inform us that due to the outage, customers at affected stores can still make credit cards payments of up to $100, but can't use their debit cards at this time.

At one location in Toronto, a cashier said that the store wasn't accepting debit or credit card payments for any purchases and that customers could only pay cash.

When we asked the company about the situation, it said the the cashier was wrong and that customers can now use their credit cards for purchases of up to $300.

"This is an evolving issue and as such the information is being updated on an ongoing basis," said spokesperson Tammy Smitham in an email to CBC News.

Customers at affected stores also won't be able to collect their Optimum points on purchases. Shoppers said once its system is restored, those missing points can be added to customer accounts.

Shoppers operates more than 1,300 drug stores across Canada. The retailer said it's IT team is "working diligently" to fix the computer glitch.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers and we hope to have the situation resolved shortly," said Smitham.