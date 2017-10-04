Shares in Shopify were down by as much as eight per cent on Wednesday after a high-profile American short seller said most of the 500,000 businesses the company works with aren't legitimate.

Citron Research's Andrew Left released a video Wednesday morning alleging that Ottawa-based Shopify's hype is unsustainable, and argues the stock should be worth half what it is.

Shopify makes money by helping small and medium-sized businesses sell their products and services online, by handling all of the back end logistics of payments, inventory and web design via a cloud-based service.

Since going public on the TSX in 2015, the stock has more than doubled this year, to become one of Canada's largest technology companies.

But in his video and accompanying website, Left alleges that most of the company's customers aren't legitimate businesses, but rather simply people who have been sold dubious "business opportunities" that are little more than reselling websites, which goes against Federal Trade Commission rules.

"They are not selling them to business owners," Left said of the websites. "They are selling them to people as opportunities to get rich quick."

Shopify is "a company that has mastered the good old get rich quick scheme," Left said, saying he can't account for as much as 90 per cent of the company's customer base.

"This is not an $11-billion company," Left said. "This needs to get completely looked at by the FTC and completely looked at by Wall Street."

Shopify did not immediately reply to a request for comment by CBC News.

Left is what's known as a short seller, which means he makes money by betting against the performance of stocks that he thinks are overvalued. He rose to prominence in 2015 with his allegations that drug company Valeant was fudging its numbers.

The Montreal based drug maker was the most valuable company in Canada at the time, but has since lost more than 90 per cent of its value.

Other high profile Citron Research bets, however, have been much less successful.