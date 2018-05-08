Royal Dutch Shell is selling its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources for $3.3 billion US.

The Dutch oil giant says it will use proceeds of the sale of almost 98 million shares to pay down debt.

Shell got its stake in CNR last year when it sold its interest in a number of oilsands assets to CNR for $11 billion, who paid for the projects through a combination of cash and stock.

Once the deal closes on Wednesday, Shell will have no stake of any kind in the Alberta oilsands.