Sears Canada said Tuesday it plans to seek court approval to begin liquidation of all of its remaining stores and assets.

"Sears Canada, with the recommendation of its advisers and approval of the Monitor, FTI Consulting Inc., is seeking an order to commence a liquidation that would result in a wind-down of its business following court approval," Sears Canada said in a release.

"The company deeply regrets this pending outcome and the resulting loss of jobs and store closures," the retailer said.

Sears Canada said that if it get the court's approval to begin the process, it is expected that liquidation sales at retail locations would start no earlier than Oct. 19 and continue for 10 to 14 weeks," the company said.

Sears Canada has been in court-approved creditor protection since June 22.

More to come