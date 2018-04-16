Skip to Main Content
Scalping Scalpers

Notifications

Video

Scalping Scalpers

Dave Seglins reports on the murky world of scalpers, sports and the battle for higher profits
Dave Seglins reports on the murky world of scalpers, sports and the battle for higher profits 3:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us