One of the retail chains owned by Toronto-based Hudson's Bay Co. briefly exposed the email addresses and phone numbers of thousands of its customers online.

According to a report by BuzzFeed, thousands of customers who signed up to be notified about certain products had their public information made accessible to all, via non-secure websites on the Saks main page.

The pages were taken offline shortly after BuzzFeed contacted HBC for queries. In a statement to CBC News, HBC stressed that no credit, payment or password information was ever publicly available.

"The security of our customers is of utmost priority and we have resolved the issue related to our product wait list," the company said.

"We moved quickly and aggressively to address this issue, which was limited to a low single-digit percentage of email addresses and an even smaller per cent of phone numbers of customers who had signed up for product on our wait list."

"Beyond this matter, we continually review and enhance the security of our website and all of our communications," HBC said.

Long a household name in the U.S., Saks recently set up shop in Canada. It's not immediately clear how many, if any, Canadians, might have had information exposed in the breach.