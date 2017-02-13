Fewer people in their prime-aged working years contribute to registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) now than they used to, according to new data analysis by Statistics Canada.

In a report released Monday, the data agency reports that about five million Canadians between ages 25 and 54 contributed to an RRSP in 2000. But that ratio fell by a sixth to 4.2 million people in 2013, despite more individuals in the demographic group overall.

Canadians in that age group put $30.6 billion into their RRSPs in 2000. By 2013, that figure had fallen to $22.5 billion.

More people in that cohort are withdrawing early, too, with 900,000 people taking money out of their RRSPs in 2000. By 2013, that had jumped to 1.3 million.

The data agency also found a correlation between the declining relative popularity of RRSPs compared to tax-free savings accounts, which \the federal government introduced in the 2009 budget.

RRSPs are tax deferment vehicles — a contributor gets a tax credit up front, but must pay tax later on withdrawals, including stiffer penalties for doing so early.

Money contributed to TFSAs, on the other hand, gets taxed on the way in — not out — and are easy to access without penalty throughout a tax filer's life.

In the first year they were created, two million Canadians contributed a total of $9 billion to TFSAs. That jumped to $15.9 billion in 2013 from three million people.

But withdrawals for TFSAs are becoming more common, too. For every dollar contributed in 2013, Statistics Canada says 47 cents now gets withdrawn somewhere else. In 2013, 1.6 million people took money out of their TFSAs, or more than half of those who have one. All in all, people withdrew $7.4 billion that year.

"Both the frequency and magnitude of TFSA withdrawals are significantly larger than for RRSPs," Statistics Canada said.