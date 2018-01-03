The Royal Bank of Canada says it is working to resolve an ongoing issue that has seen its customers unable to access online banking and self-directed investing brokerage accounts on Wednesday.

"Some clients are experiencing delays when attempting to log on to our Online Banking and RBC Direct Investing platforms due to heavy trading volumes," RBC spokesperson A.J. Goodman told CBC News in response to an emailed inquiry.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause clients and appreciate their patience as we diligently work to resolve them. As we investigate, we ask that clients continue trying to log in to their accounts, as these issues are intermittent."

Reports first surfaced online on Wednesday morning, when some users complained of being unable to log on. The bank's customer service Twitter account was busily responding to many users who had complained about log-on problems.

Currently our online and mobile banking are working sporadically. Our tech team is aware and working on a fix as we speak. We're sorry for the trouble and ask that you please try again later ^T — Ask RBC (@AskRBC) January 3, 2018

The outages come a day after Toronto-Dominion bank said it was experiencing similar problems.