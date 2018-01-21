Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Rogers employees reveal sales pressures

A number of Rogers employees have come forward about how they are coached to upsell customers. Some say they've gone so far as to sell internet service to customers who don't own a computer. The company denies the allegations, saying "there is no tolerance in our organization for unethical practices."

Just say no to the 'Tide pod challenge'

When colourful laundry pods were released a few years ago, there was concern that young children would mistake them for candy. Now, the concern is teenagers participating in an internet fad called the "Tide pod challenge." The company is reminding teens via social media that the pods (which are toxic) are not for eating.

A new social media trend where teenagers dare each other to eat Tide pods has prompted health officials and the company to issue warnings about consuming laundry detergent. (YouTube)

Doc finds morning sickness drug doesn't work

A Toronto family doctor has stopped prescribing a common drug to prevent morning sickness after his research showed the medication isn't overly effective. Dr. Nav Persaud reviewed the initial manufacturer's research on Diclectin and research by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, which showed weak evidence that the drug worked.

Diclectin is a combination of vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) and an antihistamine (doxylamine). Doctors commonly prescribe it to treat nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. (Craig Chivers/CBC News)

Will smart cities know too much?

The development of so-called smart cities is meant to be a way to gather data to make communities more efficient. For example, garbage cans and recycling bins could track when and how often they're used and probes could measure noise and pollution. However, as they become reality there is a growing concern that the information gathering could be a massive intrusion on privacy.

Concerns are being raised about how data collected in smart cities could violate residents's privacy. (Dominique Boutin/TASS via Getty Images)

What else is going on?

Breakfast at Timmies may cost more. Some Tim Hortons locations in Ontario have raised prices on certain items because of the recent minimum wage increase.

Fewer payday loans in Alberta. Changes in the rates for payday loans has resulted in a 25 per cent reduction in the number of lenders in the province since the new rules went into effect in spring 2016.

Processed food still too salty. Health Canada says its strategy for reducing sodium level in processed foods hasn't produced the results it wanted. Only 14 per cent of food categories met targets for reducing sodium.

This week in recalls

Ford has recalled 190 Ranger trucks in Canada because they have been linked to two deaths due to defective Takata airbag inflators.

This UGG comforter could contain mould; these sex enhancement pills aren't authorized for sale and could be dangerous; these adapters could pose a risk for shock; the storage bag for these blocks may contain too much barium; this shampoo may be contaminated with bacteria and the glass cover on these lights could fall.

Watch this week: Clothing Waste: Fashion's dirty secret

We're looking into clothing recycling programs at fast fashion chains, and reveal the marketing may not live up to what it promises consumers and the planet. You may feel good about dropping off all those used clothes, but you might not be doing as much good as you think.