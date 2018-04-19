Rogers profit rises by more than a third to $425M

Rogers Communications Inc. reported a $425 million net profit in its first quarter, up 37 per cent from $310 million in the comparable period last year.

The wireless, cable, internet and media company's adjusted earnings grew even more, rising by 45 per cent to $477 million under new accounting rules that Rogers began using in the quarter ended March 31.

The net profit amounted to 83 cents per share, up from 60 cents per share, while adjusted earnings were 93 cents per share, up from 64 cents per share..

Total revenue was $3.63 billion, up eight per cent from $3.37 billion last year.

More than half of total revenue for Rogers was from the wireless division, which was up nine per cent to $2.19 billion.

Rogers has one of Canada's three national wireless networks, operating under the Rogers, Fido and Chatr brands.

It also owns the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team through its media division and one of Canada's largest cable TV networks, based mostly in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.