Household robots are the ultimate upgradeable consumer good: Don Pittis
Amazon's rumoured robots could be the next and long-lasting economic driver
For the economy, the great thing about the portable telephone was that it was a gift that kept giving.
The first brick-sized device that I used as a reporter in Hong Kong was a money spinner, but that was just the beginning.
In the more than 30 years since, mobile phones have kept getting smaller and smarter, creating a seemingly endless cycle that practically forced self-respecting consumers to keep buying a new one. But there are signs that economic cycle may be coming to an end.
Top-secret robot
Just in the nick of time, here comes the household robot.
"Amazon.com Inc. is working on another big bet: robots for the home," say technology reporters at the business news service Bloomberg.
Perhaps the device — that will reportedly be tested in Amazon employees' homes by year end — will be able to perform basic chores or act as a mobile companion.
Rather than robot slaves as we've seen in HBO's Westworld and the Bladerunner movies, consumers will become slaves to buying the latest robot.
The upgrade trap
According to some analysis, the very best consumer product is one that is addictive. Opium and tobacco have been lucrative; the customers keep coming back for more.
The psychological need to have the next great consumer good has also proved to be great way to keep consumers shelling out. It is a subject that has been well studied.
Have we reached peak smartphone? <a href="https://t.co/wgLJA1rkK0">https://t.co/wgLJA1rkK0</a>—@FinancialTimes
Humans who could afford to do so have long been slaves to fashion. But the introduction and upgrading of new consumer electronics where this year's model knocked the socks off of last year's, has cleverly appealed to both fashion and function. It takes a lesson from the automobile trade both in creating and satisfying a popular need.
Getting a 5G smartphone, for example, may not feel worth the outlay of another thousand dollars.
Technological driver
At the development stage, when everybody wants one, new products are a technological and economic driver, leading to leaps in innovation and high-paying jobs as companies compete to make each upgrade indispensable.
Robots are now a staple of industrial production. Rich countries where labour is expensive lead the way, but even China with its vast population of workers is switching to cheap, reliable robots.
According to the International Federation of Robotics, industrial robot density in 2017 was 74 for every 10,000 workers and growing strongly.
A robot for every cat
While companies funded by industry and the military often do the heavy lifting in early tech, just as we've seen with computers and smartphones, the move into popular consumer robots will transform the technology into something even more useful and accessible. If Amazon can convince us we need a personal robot the way we needed personal computers and personal smartphones, robot density would begin to soar.
stop what you’re doing right now and watch this… <a href="http://t.co/sulKj6NxDI">http://t.co/sulKj6NxDI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sharkcostume?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sharkcostume</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/roomba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#roomba</a>—@sleepingatlast
"Advances in computer vision technology, cameras, artificial intelligence and voice activation help make it feasible for Amazon to bring its robot to the marketplace," say the Bloomberg reporters.
Maybe Amazon will not be the one to popularize the personal robot. But whoever does, unlike the flat screen TV or even a smartphone, the potential for incremental improvements will be enormous.
The process of moving from a household robot that can greet you at the door, chat and play your music to something as futuristic as what you see in HBO's Westworld is a curve much steeper than for previous consumer products. It will make for a very long stream of increments.
The hard part for Amazon, will be getting Vesta's first foot in the door.
Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.