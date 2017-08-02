Rick George, who was the chief executive of Suncor Energy for 21 years, has died at age 67. George was icon the oilsands, taking over Suncor in 1991 and transforming it into a major international energy player.

In a statement, George's family said that he died of acute myeloid leukemia.

He was an American, who arrived in Calgary in 1991 to help turn around flagging Suncor, then controlled by Sun Co., of the U.S.

First he took Suncor public, transforming it from a $1-billion dollar company into a Canadian powerhouse, Canada's largest independent energy producer, valued at $50 billion when he left the CEO's chair in 2012.

In 1996, George became a Canadian citizen and remained in Canada after his retirement from Suncor.

