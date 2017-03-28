Package delivery firm Purolator suspended acceptance of new shipments Tuesday after its largest union issued 72 hours' notice of a possible strike, which would commence Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The move comes after a majority of Teamsters Canada members rejected the company's most recent offer in negotiations.

The company, which is majority owned by Canada Post, says it expects that shipments currently in the system will be delivered, but it will stop accepting new parcels as a precaution.

"We look forward to returning to the bargaining table, working diligently to negotiate a new agreement and getting back to delivering our customers' packages," the company said.

For its part, the union said a mediator has brought the two sides back to the bargaining table Tuesday, and they are now talking. 

"We look forward to finding common ground with the employer," a spokesperson said.