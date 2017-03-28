Package delivery firm Purolator suspended acceptance of new shipments Tuesday after its largest union issued 72 hours' notice of a possible strike, which would commence Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The move comes after a majority of Teamsters Canada members rejected the company's most recent offer in negotiations.

Purolator's final offer has been rejected by members. Therefore, we've served a 72 hour notice of strike action to the company. — @TeamstersCanada

The company, which is majority owned by Canada Post, says it expects that shipments currently in the system will be delivered, but it will stop accepting new parcels as a precaution.

"We look forward to returning to the bargaining table, working diligently to negotiate a new agreement and getting back to delivering our customers' packages," the company said.

For its part, the union said a mediator has brought the two sides back to the bargaining table Tuesday, and they are now talking.

"We look forward to finding common ground with the employer," a spokesperson said.