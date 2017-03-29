Purolator will be accepting packages again Wednesday after the company has reached a tentative agreement overnight with its largest union, averting a strike.

The agreement must still be ratified by Teamsters Canada, the union representing more than 8,000 members who work at Purolator.

Purolator said it would not discuss the details of the tentative agreement until union members have had the opportunity to review and vote on it.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience over the past few days," said Ken Johnston, vice president of human resources and labour relations at the company. "We're happy to get back to delivering our customers' packages now that we've reached an agreement."

Teamsters Canada had issued the 72-hour strike notice on Sunday after most of its members at Purolator voted to reject the company's final offer. The strike deadline was 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the company stopped accepting new shipments due to the possible strike action.