Check the mail
If you get mail notifiying you of an address change, beware. Mail forwarding fraud is where someone impersonates you, reroutes your mail, and then does all kinds of nefarious things with your identity.
All the fraudster needs is your name, phone number and address to reroute mail through Canada Post. And complaints about the behaviour are on the rise.
Heads up, parents
Here's a good reason why you should secure your kids' furniture. Because they climb things. And the consequences were pretty evident in this video of one twin saving the other from falling furniture.
Get outta town
After reaching a deal with its pilots, WestJet announced it's going to offer more long-haul flights. And it could mean that a lot of flights are going to get cheaper as the competition for your holiday bucks gets a little more fierce. And we are totally OK with that.
Worst gift ever?
The box was for a brand new Sony Playstation VR headset. But one guy opened up his shiny new toy and said that inside all he got was a lousy dirty T-shirt.
Walmart, which sold the box, says it is investigating. So you may want to tear open your new stuff before you leave the store.
In other news …
- A bad romance: The heartless romance scam popped up again, costing one woman $20,000. Authorities say watch out, because the scammers can be patient, and wait for months or even years before taking your love and your money.
- Got a Toshiba laptop? You may want to check if it has one of these recalled batteries.
- Going places? You should know about this new form that you might have to fill out. It's causing headaches for some travellers.
On TV: What your apps know about you
When you download popular apps, you could be giving companies permission to a lot more than you think: Tracking your location, reading all your texts, accessing all your photos, even your microphone and camera. So we worked with privacy experts to make our own app, and show what you might be giving away.
Catch it on TV or watch it online now.