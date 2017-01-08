Miss something this week? We got you. Here's this week's Marketplace cheat sheet.

Check the mail

If you've received a change of address notification that you didn't authorize, contact Canada Post immediately. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

If you get mail notifiying you of an address change, beware. Mail forwarding fraud is where someone impersonates you, reroutes your mail, and then does all kinds of nefarious things with your identity.

All the fraudster needs is your name, phone number and address to reroute mail through Canada Post. And complaints about the behaviour are on the rise.

Heads up, parents

Toddler rescues twin brother from toppled dresser0:35

Here's a good reason why you should secure your kids' furniture. Because they climb things. And the consequences were pretty evident in this video of one twin saving the other from falling furniture.

Get outta town

WestJet is looking to expand its long-haul flights, now that it has a deal with its pilots. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

After reaching a deal with its pilots, WestJet announced it's going to offer more long-haul flights. And it could mean that a lot of flights are going to get cheaper as the competition for your holiday bucks gets a little more fierce. And we are totally OK with that.

Worst gift ever?

PJ Mazzonna opened a sealed box thinking it was going to be a Sony Playstation virtual reality headset, only to find a dirty T-shirt, two bottles of water, a can of glass cleaner and a demo disc. (Devin Heroux/CBC News)

The box was for a brand new Sony Playstation VR headset. But one guy opened up his shiny new toy and said that inside all he got was a lousy dirty T-shirt.

Walmart, which sold the box, says it is investigating. So you may want to tear open your new stuff before you leave the store.

In other news …

On TV: What your apps know about you

How much do we reveal when we use smartphone apps? CBC Marketplace did a test to find out. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

When you download popular apps, you could be giving companies permission to a lot more than you think: Tracking your location, reading all your texts, accessing all your photos, even your microphone and camera. So we worked with privacy experts to make our own app, and show what you might be giving away.

Catch it on TV or watch it online now.