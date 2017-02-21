The corporate parent of Tim Hortons and Burger King is adding Popeyes, an Atlanta-based chicken chain, to its restaurants in a deal worth $1.8 billion US. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The owner of Tim Hortons and Burger King has reached a deal to add fried chicken chain Popeyes to its stable of quick-serve restaurants, in a deal worth $1.8 billion US.

Restaurant Brands International has agreed to buy Nasdaq-listed Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. for $79 a share.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain has 2,600 locations worldwide.

Restaurant Brands owns more than 20,000 restaurants around the world, and has been based in Oakville, Ont., since its controlling shareholder, Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital, purchased Tim Hortons and created the company in 2014.

Since that deal, Restaurant Brands has increased the footprint of both chains, striking deals with local operators to open additional Burger Kings around the world and expand Tim Hortons in the U.S.

More of the same is expected now of Popeyes, should the deal close.

"As Popeyes becomes part of the RBI family, we believe we can deliver growth and opportunities for all of our stakeholders including our valued employees and franchisees," CEO Daniel Schwartz said.

"We look forward to taking an already very strong brand, and accelerating its pace of growth and opening new restaurants in the U.S. and around the world."

The Popeyes deal had been rumoured for several weeks, and the purchase price represents a 27 per cent premium to where shares for the fried chicken chain were before the rumours started.