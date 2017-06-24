The scene is so common, it's cliché: Your adorable child looks longingly into your eyes, begging for a pet. You somehow navigate the emotionally fraught minefield of cat vs. dog. Then it's time to talk chores. Who will walk that dog? Who will clean that litter?

Promises are adamantly made, of course. But you may not have considered talking with the family about the bills associated with a furry new addition.

Those bills add up pretty quickly. Statistics Canada says Canadians spent $6.6 billion on their pets in 2014. That's $580 per pet owner every year. The Toronto Humane Society says having a dog can cost as much as $1,000 a year. So, here's a handy list of ways to keep those costs down.

1. Start-up costs

Getting a pet doesn't have to break the bank. Some breeders can charge thousands of dollars for a puppy. That may make sense for you and your family, but it's not the only option. There are countless rescue programs, plus the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society.

Tegan Buckingham, communications manager at the Toronto Humane Society, says adoption fees run between $200 and $400 for a dog and between $60 and $100 for a cat.

"Here at the Toronto Humane Society, your adoption fee includes the spay-neuter surgery of the animal, the vaccines of the animal. It also comes micro-chipped and it's had a full overview from a vet," she says.

2. Do your homework — and shop around

A recent episode of CBC's Marketplace found that pet care spending in Canada soared between 1997 and 2009, according to Statistics Canada. The episode warned some pets are being over-vaccinated, and that those costs can add up quickly.

Financial writer Kerry K Taylor has made a career out of finding ways to cut costs. And whether it's taxes, investments or getting a pet, she says a bit of research before you start can make a big difference.

"Before getting a pet, go in and see the vet, compare prices," she says.

Four-legged finance6:04

"See what the average visit costs. See what emergency care costs. And definitely get referrals from your family and friends to make sure that vet is a good fit for you."

3. Insurance

There are few debates quite as contentious among pet owners as the one over insurance. There are strong believers on both sides. Paying a bit every month can be a great deal if you have a pet that's in and out of the vet's office. But Taylor says you may be better off saving money for an emergency on your own.

She did the math and found that if you pay $40 a month over 10 years, you're looking at $4,800 dollars in premiums. Compounded over that time, you'd have about $5,700 in an emergency fund if you'd simply put that same amount aside.

"If you stay ahead of emergencies for a pet and put that premium in a high interest savings account you might not need that insurance," says Taylor.

Pet owners are divided on the benefits of pet insurance. Many financial experts say you're better off saving money for big expenses down the line. (Submitted by Yolande Gallant)

But above all else, Taylor says put yourself first. You'd be a lousy caregiver if you're not taking care of yourself, after all.

"Make sure you have insurance first," she says. "Do you have life insurance? Do you have disability care? Protect your family first — then we can talk about pet care."

4. Human meds may work just as well

If you think the vet costs add up, wait until you see the cost of prescription medicines. In just one example, Taylor says a lot of cats are being diagnosed with diabetes, and that visiting your local (human) pharmacy may cut those costs significantly.

"Insulin delivered through the vet can be up to two times as expensive as if you just go to the local pharmacy," she says. Since bigger chains sell more medications, they place bigger orders and can pass better prices on to consumers.

5. Food costs pile up

Depending on your pet, you may have to buy a lot of food.

Buckingham, from the Toronto Humane Society, has a King-Shepherd mix. That's a big dog. The breed often grows up to 150 pounds.

Food costs can add up, but a lot depends on the type of pet — and its size. (Getty Images)

"Yeah, he's a big boy," she says."His food costs about $70 a month. That's just food. Plus I also have him on glucosamine and omega-3 for his coat."

Taylor recommends looking to wholesalers where you can buy the biggest bags of food available. Bulk buying works for big box stores and it can work for you, too.

6. Get a pet that fits your life

Taylor says before you make any decisions, you need to know if you have the lifestyle and money for a pet.

And she's not just talking about spending money on flashy outfits for your pet.

"Do you have the time to walk a dog?" she asks. "Do you have the money to pay for pet care? If you travel a lot, can you afford to have care for that pet in a kennel?"

If not, she says, maybe get a fish instead.