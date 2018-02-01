The merger of two of Canada's most popular loyalty rewards programs — PC Plus points and Shoppers Optimum — faced issues on Thursday as some members complained about their inability to register or access the new program online.

As of Feb. 1, members of both loyalty programs were able to join a new program called PC Optimum, which would combine the balance of points from the previous programs into one account.

But some users took to Twitter on the launch day to talk about their frustrations and problems in trying to join the new program on the website and the app.

Complaints ranged from people being unable to add points from their Shoppers Optimum accounts to the new program to people calling the entire rollout a failure.

PC Optimum had to reset my password, took a while. Converted my PC points. Can't convert my shoppers optimum points. Keeps saying error encountered. — @zarabo99

New PC Optimum launch plagued with bugs and errors. Would have thought they would have this on lockdown. There was plenty of warning and availability for beta testing. — @COverholster

so @pc_optimum , you say my old Optimum number doesn't exist, there's no chat support, your phone line goes dead when i choose PC Optimum option, and your app has been trying to onboard me every time i open it up. how's your day going? — @ran_lan

'Massive interest'

In response to the issues, Loblaw spokesperson Catherine Thomas told CBC News that the launch did have a "couple of bumps" because the company was seeing massive interest in the program.

"We've successfully converted a huge number of members already. More importantly, we are approaching nearly one million transactions with customers earning and redeeming PC Optimum points," she said.

"We continue to focus on making this a seamless conversion process for our members. Further, the issue related to downloading our app has been resolved," she added.

But even after her response, some users were still complaining on Twitter about being unable to transfer their Shoppers' Optimum points to the new program online.

Trouble linking points

Later, Thomas admitted that there were a few challenges with "online linking" and the company was working quickly to resolve the issue.

"In the meantime, customers can still swap their cards in store and begin the conversion process," she said.

Bringing together 19 million members across 2,500 stores has brought enthusiasm and some issues, as expected, Thomas said.

The new loyalty program had been long anticipated since Loblaw bought drug store chain Shoppers Drug Mart in 2014.

Points can be collected and spent at all of Loblaw's retail brands, including:

Real Canadian Superstore.

Atlantic Superstore.

City Market.

No Frills.

Independent.

Zehrs.

Loblaws.

Shoppers Drug Mart.

Shoppers Home Health Care.

online at JoeFresh.com and BeautyBoutique.ca.

In Quebec, however, the automatic program merger will not happen starting this month.

Shoppers Drug Mart operates under the name "Pharmaprix" in that province and the Pharmaprix Optimum program ended on Jan. 31. But, members have until May 2 to redeem their points or convert them to the new program.