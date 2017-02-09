Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC Organics baby food pouches due to a possible deadly bacteria that could form in the food.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the pouches could allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum that can cause botulism.

The recall, triggered by a consumer complaint, was initially announced Feb. 3 and is now being expanded. The products being recalled were sold across Canada up to and including Feb. 8.

"There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products," the CFIA said in a release late Wednesday, advising Canadians to call their doctors if they think their babies are sick.

The affected food is sold in pouches, and a variety of flavours are affected. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The agency adds that food contaminated with the toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, ingesting contaminated food can cause death.

Loblaw says a manufacturing error resulted in too much water in the product, which can allow the bacteria to grow under certain circumstances.

"Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased," the CFIA said.

The food was sold in the following stores:

Ontario : Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.

Atlantic Canada : Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.

: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores. Quebec : Club entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Presto, Provigo, Provigo le Marché, AXEP, Pharmaprix and Intermarché

Western Canada: Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart and affiliated independent stores.

The pouches are also sold in packs. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The full list of recalled products: