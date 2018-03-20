Orbitz says one of its older websites may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people who made purchases online between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.
The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. Orbitz is now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Washington.
Orbitz said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.
When asked for clarification about the number — if any — of Canadians involved, the company told CBC News "we do not share that level of detail."
Data that was likely exposed includes name, address, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address and gender. Social Security information was not hacked, however. The company said evidence suggests that an attacker may have accessed information stored on the platform — which was for both consumers and business partners — between Oct. 1, 2017 and Dec. 22, 2017.
It said it discovered the data breach March 1.
Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.
