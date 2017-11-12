Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

These loyalty programs are merging

Loblaw, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, is merging the stores' loyalty points programs in February. If you're currently a member of PC Points or Shoppers Optimum, your account balances will be transferred over at par. However, the transfer won't be automatic in Quebec.