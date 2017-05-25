OPEC and other oil-producing nations have extended their output cuts for an additional nine months in an effort to shore up prices.

The decision, announced Thursday by a high-level meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, means that the reductions of 1.8 million barrels a day agreed on in November will stay in place until March.

But any uptick in prices may be modest and temporary.

The alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC countries faces competition from U.S. shale producers. Many have returned to the market since crude prices have risen from last year's lows to over $50 US a barrel, and more are set to resume operations if crude prices go even higher.

That could increase supplies and push down prices.

In the wake of the news, the U.S. benchmark for crude was down $1.67 a barrel, or 3.3 per cent, at $49.69 US on Thursday. Some investors seem to have expected a longer extension.