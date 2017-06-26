The Ontario government plans to introduce new rules this fall that would crack down on scalping tickets for sports, concert and other events at inflated prices.

The new legislation would target resellers who used technological and other means to buy the majority of tickets, Attorney General Yasir Naqvi told reporters outside Toronto's Rogers Centre on Monday morning.

Naqvi said scalpers commonly use bots — software that is "designed to buy as many tickets as possible in seconds."

"By the time any fan is able to log on, the best seats are gone. Many events sell out in minutes, even seconds, and many of these tickets end up on reselling sites for a huge markup."

Naqvi said that if passed, the new rules "would make Ontario a world leader in ticket sale regulation." Here are more details of what they'd include: