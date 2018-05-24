Ontario's NDP must face the cruel economic realities of government: Don Pittis
As polls point to a possible New Democrat win, pie-in-the-sky economics just won't cut it
Only a few months ago, a New Democratic government in Ontario was being ruled out by everyone but NDP partisans.
But a shift in the polls is showing that the people of Ontario — and the people of Canada — must face a new possibility.
As Liberal party support plunges, Ontario voters are left with a choice between Ford Nation and the NDP.
NDP's plausible prospect
CBC polls show Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives still in the lead.
Of course one consideration is what that would mean for the provincial and national economy.
But, of course, it is Ford who has given the NDP its opportunity. Before he entered the scene, signs that the PC party had moved toward the centre made a Progressive Conservative win a near certainty.
Ford's populism and bombastic rhetoric, with its obvious resemblance to the style of U.S. President Donald Trump, has many Ontario voters — who might not see themselves as natural NDP supporters — considering that alternative.
Strategic choice
The Liberals, the traditional beneficiaries of a polarized electorate in Canada's three-party system, have themselves created a new polarity, slipping so far in the polls that if voting day approaches without a rebound it will make a ballot cast for Kathleen Wynne the equivalent of an abstention.
When the provincial Tories seemed a shoo-in, voting Green or even sticking with the Liberals to show you weren't a quitter may have been a reasonable option.
And the chance, no matter how distant, that Horwath and her party could actually win may be already changing the way the NDP is expressing itself. The party's radical fringe — who might want to, say, nationalize the banks, jail corporate leaders or ban Remembrance poppies — is being locked in the attic.
And according to an eye-witness to a previous NDP shift from no-hope to government, that transition makes for an even bigger rethink.
"Being in government has a way of changing not just a party's, but the ministers' and the premier's perspective, because they are no longer just campaigning politicians," says Trevor Tombe, a University of Calgary economics professor who lived through Rachel Notley's unexpected NDP win in Alberta.
Business booster
For example, despite having many anti-pipeline people in the party before taking office, Alberta's NDP leader has revealed herself as a strong and capable pipeline supporter.
Far from being anti-business or anti-resource-sector, as they were portrayed by supporters of the right, the NDP have become careful economic stewards, he says.
Taxes on the rich rose more than PC leader Jim Prentice was going to raise them and minimum wage went up, but the prediction of radical moves on oil and gas royalties and diversification away from petroleum were unfounded. The party made its crucial decisions by striking panels of unbiased experts including from business.
In British Columbia, while being portrayed by Notley and others as anti-pipeline fanatics beholden to the Greens who hold the balance of power, BC's NDP leader John Horgan has already altered many of his pre-election plans to satisfy business interests.
The Site C hydro electric power plant — which the party campaigned against — is now part of the new government's policy, a move that has outraged many party supporters.
Of course in B.C., as in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where the NDP has often served long periods in government, once in power the party moves closer to the centre as it struggles to deal with same economic forces faced by parties of the centre right.
An NDP government will still be subject to the entrenched power of Bay Street and the real estate industry, the automotive industry and the pro-business press. It will still have to work with the Feds, the cities, the other provinces and our unpredictable southern neighbour.
In a desperate bid to outbid their opponents, both Wynne and Ford have made their own unrealistic promises either to spend or cut taxes or both in ways that many economists say are uncosted and potentially unsustainable.
If Horwath and the NDP are to win this election, they will be forced to adjust their policies in the face of the economic realities of government. Any other winner will have to do the same.
Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.